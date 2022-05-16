Larnach (groin) has resumed baseball activities, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Larnach's injury is seen as minor, so it's possible he could be activated from the IL when eligible May 18. However, he may need a short rehab stint in the minors.
