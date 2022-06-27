Larnach is expected to miss six weeks after undergoing core muscle surgery Monday, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

After a largely disappointing rookie season, Larnach started showing a bit more at the plate this year, as his .231/.306/.406 slash line through 51 games was good for a 102 wRC+. He won't get the chance to continue to build on that performance for quite some time, however, as he's now on track to be out until at least sometime in early or mid-August. Nick Gordon has started three straight games in left field in his absence.