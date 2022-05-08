The Twins placed Larnach on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right groin strain, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Larnach's move to the IL comes after he suffered the injury while throwing out a baserunner in Friday's 2-1 win over the Oakland, according to Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. He won't be eligible to return from the IL until May 18. While Larnach is on the shelf, the Twins will likely lean on a combination of Alex Kirilloff, Gilberto Celestino and Nick Gordon to fill in for him in left field.