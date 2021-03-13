Larnach hasn't played in a spring training game since March 1 due to a strained hamstring, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. "His spring got sidetracked a little bit with a fairly minor hamstring issue, but when there's really limited time in the spring to get ready and jump in these games, he hasn't had an opportunity to get out there," manager Rocco Baldelli said.

Larnach is only now getting ready to participate in live batting practice, according to the Pioneer Press, which would seem to indicate his injury is more than minor. It's not clear if Larnach will be ready for the start of the regular season, as a result, which may put him out of competition for a spot on the major league roster. He should have the opportunity to make his MLB debut later this summer if he's able to pick up where he left off in his last minor-league season in 2019. He split time between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola that season, slashing .309/.384/.458 over 127 games.