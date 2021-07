Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the White Sox.

Larnach will head to the bench for the first time since July 6 following a brutal 10-game stretch in which he went 5-for-38 with 19 strikeouts (46.3 percent rate). The Twins remain committed to giving Larnach everyday at-bats in spite of his recent struggles, but he'll get a chance to clear his head Tuesday. Gilberto Celestino replaces him in the Minnesota outfield.