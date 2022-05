Larnach is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.

Platoon mate Gilberto Celestino will check into the starting nine in place of the lefty-hitting Larnach, who takes a seat with southpaw Bruce Zimmermann on the hill for Baltimore. Larnach went 1-for-3 with a double and run in Monday's 2-1 win, extending his streak to three games with a two-bagger.