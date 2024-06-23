Larnach isn't in the Twins' lineup for Sunday's game versus the Athletics.
Larnach and his career .569 OPS against lefties will take a seat Sunday against left-handed starter Hogan Harris. Willi Castro will fill the opening in left field while Kyle Farmer starts at the keystone, batting eighth.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Homers in nightcap•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sitting for opening game of twin bill•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Out against left-hander•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Getting breather versus LHP•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Slugs fifth homer•
-
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Sitting in series finale•