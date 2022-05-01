Larnach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

With southpaw Josh Fleming on the bump for the Rays, the lefty-hitting Larnach will give way in the lineup to Kyle Garlick, who is serving as the Twins' designated hitter one day after slugging two home runs in Minnesota's 9-1 win. Larnach is expected to continue to sit regularly against lefties, and his time as a strong-side platoon player may end as soon as Alex Kirilloff (wrist) is deemed ready to return from his rehab assignment at Triple-A St. Paul.