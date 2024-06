Larnach went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over the Astros.

Larnach drew his fourth consecutive start hitting leadoff, as he appears to have secured that role against right-handed starters for the Twins. The 27-year-old outfielder launched a 401-foot home run off Ronel Blanco in fifth inning, extending Minnesota's lead to 4-1. Overall, Larnach is slashing .268/.327/.443 in 107 plate appearances this season.