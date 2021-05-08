Larnach is starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Larnach was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday, and he'll make his major-league debut in left field. With Alex Kirilloff (wrist) sidelined, Larnach should have the chance to carve out regular playing time in his absence since he's one of the Twins' top prospects.
