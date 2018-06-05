Twins' Trevor Larnach: Taken 20th overall by Twins
The Twins have selected Larnach with the 20th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
Few college hitters have improved their stock this season as much as Larnach. The 6-foot-4, 205-pound corner outfielder always looked the part of a power hitter, but he hit just three home runs in 88 games as a freshman and sophomore, so it wasn't clear that the power was ever going to come. Fast forward to his junior year at Oregon State, and Larnach is hitting .324/.447/.637 with 17 home runs and a 50:40 K:BB through 204 at-bats as a junior for the Beavers. He has a pretty swing from the left side that lends itself to hitting for power to all fields. There is a chance he could develop a plus hit tool to go with plus power, which would make him one of the best fantasy assets from this class. He won't be a threat on the bases, but could someday hit in the middle of a big-league lineup. As a likely left fielder with an advanced offensive skill set, he could be one of the first position players in this class to reach the majors.
