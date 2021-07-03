site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: twins-trevor-larnach-takes-seat-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Twins' Trevor Larnach: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Larnach is not starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
The young outfielder gets a day off after going 3-for-14 with eight strikeouts in his last three games. Luis Arraez will start at left field Saturday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read