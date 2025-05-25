Larnach is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Though the lefty-hitting Larnach started against lefty Noah Cameron in the first game of the series Friday, but he'll retreat to the bench Sunday with southpaw Kris Bubic taking the hill for Kansas City. With Larnach out of the lineup, the Twins will roll out a starting outfield of Willi Castro, Harrison Bader and Carson McCusker from left to right.