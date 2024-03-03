Larnach went 0-for-1 with two walks in Saturday's spring training loss to the Phillies. He's 2-for-10 with two walks in four games this spring. With the Twins trading for Manual Margot, Larnach is not seen making the major league roster out of spring training, MLB.com reports.

Larnach hit 15 HR In 72 games with a .888 OPS at Triple-A last season, but needs to make more contact once reaching the majors (60.7% contact rate) to stay in the big leagues if he gets another chance. If he can reduce his strikeouts (34% K%), he could still find a steady role in the majors if the Twins have an opening this summer.