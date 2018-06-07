May (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

May just hasn't been able to find any consistency over the past month on his rehab assignment. Through five starts at the Triple-A level, he posted a 7.07 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14 innings of work. Manager Paul Molitor is hopeful that May will be able to rebuild his arm without having the pressure of competing in the majors, though the club doesn't have a specific timeline in place for his eventual return to Minnesota. In order to make room for May on the Twins' 40-man roster, Jason Castro was transferred to the 60-day DL (knee).