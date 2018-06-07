Twins' Trevor May: Activated; optioned to Triple-A
May (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Thursday and subsequently optioned to Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
May just hasn't been able to find any consistency over the past month on his rehab assignment. Through five starts at the Triple-A level, he posted a 7.07 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14 innings of work. Manager Paul Molitor is hopeful that May will be able to rebuild his arm without having the pressure of competing in the majors, though the club doesn't have a specific timeline in place for his eventual return to Minnesota. In order to make room for May on the Twins' 40-man roster, Jason Castro was transferred to the 60-day DL (knee).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...