May (elbow) threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

This wouldn't normally be very notable given that he threw a 30-pitch session a week ago. However, in this session, May was able to add changeups to his progression without issue. The bigger hurdle is introducing breaking pitches back into his repertoire, so more information on a return timeline should come forth once he's able to get to that point. He still seems to be on track for a return in late May or early June.