May (3-1) allowed four runs on five hits in a one-inning start against the Astros on Tuesday, recording no walks and no strikeouts while taking the loss.

Making his first start of the year, May gave up a couple RBI base-hits before surrendering a two-run homer to Yuli Gurriel. The right-hander wasn't expected to go long in the bullpen game, but a better showing was anticipated from a guy who had allowed just three runs in 14.1 innings of relief work. May saw his ERA balloon from 1.88 to 4.11 in the outing, but he still has a decent 1.17 WHIP to go along with a 22:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings.