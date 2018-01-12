Twins' Trevor May: Avoids arbitration with Twins
May (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $650,000 contract with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, the Star Tribune reports.
May missed all of 2017 after suffering a torn UCL in spring training, resulting in Tommy John surgery. He resumed throwing last August and has been gradually increasing his intensity and throwing distance, advancing out to 105 feet in mid-November. The Twins could, theoretically, expedite May's return by preparing him for a bullpen role, but they are expected to stretch him out as a starter.
