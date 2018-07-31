Twins' Trevor May: Called up from Rochester
May was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
May will take the place of Lance Lynn on the active roster after the latter was dealt to the Yankees on Monday. Through 13 appearances (four starts) with Rochester this year, May has logged a 4.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 27 innings. He hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots upon his return to Minnesota.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Waivers: Who closes in Texas now?
There's an opening for saves in Texas. Meanwhile, Stephen Piscotty and Shane Bieber continue...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Waivers: Wheeler continues to roll
One NL East pitcher shined in what may have been his last start with his team. Another is about...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...