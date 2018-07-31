May was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.

May will take the place of Lance Lynn on the active roster after the latter was dealt to the Yankees on Monday. Through 13 appearances (four starts) with Rochester this year, May has logged a 4.00 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB across 27 innings. He hasn't pitched in a big-league game since 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2017. Look for him to be utilized in low-leverage spots upon his return to Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories