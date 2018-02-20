Twins' Trevor May: Completes bullpen session
May (elbow) threw 30 fastballs during a bullpen session Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
As expected, the Twins officially placed May, who is recovering from March 2017 Tommy John surgery, on the 60-day disabled list Tuesday when the signing of Anibal Sanchez became official, according to LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. It's believed that May is targeting a return from the DL in late May or early June, though a clearer timeline likely won't become available until after the Twins see how he performs in an extended rehab assignment. May could be ready to begin an assignment shortly after the start of the season if he resumes facing hitters before spring training ends.
