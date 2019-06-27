May (3-1) allowed one run over one inning but earned the win Wednesday against the Rays.

May was actually responsible for blowing the lead in the seventh inning after giving up a solo homer to Willy Adames. He also managed to hit back-to-back batters with a pitch before escaping further damage. Luckily, Nelson Cruz smacked a two-run double to deep center field in the bottom of the frame to reclaim Minnesota's lead for good. Through 33 appearances, the 29-year-old owns a 3.62 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 26:16 K:BB.