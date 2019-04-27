Twins' Trevor May: Ends bases-loaded threat
May entered Friday's win over Baltimore in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and retired the only batter he faced to lower his ERA to 3.72. He's stranded all five runners he has inherited this year.
May entered spring training as the apparent favorite to close games for the Twins, but he's been utilized in a high-leverage fireman type role. Blake Parker has the most saves, but May could still figure into the mix at some point this season.
