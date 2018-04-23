May (elbow) threw his final live batting practice session Monday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

May underwent Tommy John surgery in March of 2017, and it seems like he's cleared another hurdle in the lengthy recovery process. He's expected to pitch in two or three extended spring training games next, which will start later this week. He still seems to be on track for a return in late May or early June.

