May struck out the side to earn the save in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless seventh inning to keep the game tied, and after the Twins grabbed the lead on a Marwin Gonzalez single in the eighth, May shut the door for his second save of the season. May is throwing harder this year and ranks among the top 15 qualified relievers in strikeout percentage, but he's still clearly behind Romo and lefty Taylor Rogers in the pecking order for saves.