Twins' Trevor May: Hits 60-day DL
The Twins placed May (elbow) on the 60-day disabled list Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Anibal Sanchez, whose signing is expected to be officially announced later Sunday. Though May has gradually increased his throwing distance and hasn't hit any notable snags in his recovery since undergoing Tommy John surgery last spring, he wasn't in line to join the Twins for the first two months of the season, so his placement on the 60-day DL is merely a formality. If all goes well during what's expected to be an extended rehab assignment across multiple affiliates, May could rejoin the Minnesota at some point over the summer as either a starter or reliever.
