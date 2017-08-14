May (elbow) posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that he would throw from 60 feet off flat ground.

May kicked off his throwing program about two weeks ago after he was limited in workouts for nearly five months following Tommy John surgery in March. The right-hander will move slowly through the rehab process and is expected to still be restricted when spring training begins next February, but he could rejoin the Twins as a starter or reliever at some point in 2018.