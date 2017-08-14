Twins' Trevor May: Increases throwing distance to 60 feet
May (elbow) posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that he would throw from 60 feet off flat ground.
May kicked off his throwing program about two weeks ago after he was limited in workouts for nearly five months following Tommy John surgery in March. The right-hander will move slowly through the rehab process and is expected to still be restricted when spring training begins next February, but he could rejoin the Twins as a starter or reliever at some point in 2018.
More News
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...