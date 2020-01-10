Play

May agreed to a one-year contract with Minnesota on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

May set a career high in appearances a season ago with the Twins, posting a 2.94 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 64.1 frames (65 games). He also registered 17 holds. May will be in line for high-leverage innings during the 2020 campaign.

