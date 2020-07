May threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout and a walk in Friday's season-opening win over the White Sox.

May showed improved velocity in the spring (a personal high by hitting 99.8 mph with his fastball) and looked sharp in his regular season debut four months later. He's set for a high-leverage role in the bullpen despite being used in the fifth inning in Friday's win. Jose Berrios left after the fourth inning after a high pitch count, which got key relievers involved earlier than usual.