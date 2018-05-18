May (elbow) gave up one run of four innings with five strikeouts and two walks in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Rochester.

It's not clear how many rehab starts May will need before he's activated from the DL. It's also not clear if he'll initially return as a starter or reliever. However, it looks like he's close to adding depth to the Minnesota pitching staff after missing last season after Tommy John surgery.

More News
Our Latest Stories