Twins' Trevor May: Makes first Triple-A rehab start
May (elbow) gave up one run of four innings with five strikeouts and two walks in a rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Rochester.
It's not clear how many rehab starts May will need before he's activated from the DL. It's also not clear if he'll initially return as a starter or reliever. However, it looks like he's close to adding depth to the Minnesota pitching staff after missing last season after Tommy John surgery.
