May gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his first save of the season in a 6-5 win over the Mariners.

Considered the favorite for Minnesota's closing role at times during draft season, it took the 29-year-old over two months to finally nab his first save. Given Blake Parker's recent struggles, it's possible May could bump him aside as the primary right-hander in manager Rocco Baldelli's committee, but don't overreact to one ninth-inning assignment.