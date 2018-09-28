May recorded two outs on two strikeouts and picked up the save in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

May was deployed with one out in the ninth, and he went on to fan the final two batters of the game. He'll likely remain in the closer's role for the final few matchups of the regular season after securing his second save of the year. May owns a 3.33 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with 34 punchouts over 24.1 frames in 2018.