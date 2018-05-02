Twins' Trevor May: Partakes in extended spring game
May (elbow) tossed three innings of work during an extended spring training outing Tuesday and will likely embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Rochester in the near future, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
This marked the first time May hit the mound in a live game since undergoing Tommy John surgery last March. It appears as though the right-hander may participate in a couple more outings in extended spring training before heading to Rochester, but he remains on track for a return around the end of the month.
