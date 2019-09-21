May tossed a perfect ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced to earn his second save of the year in Friday's 4-3 win over the Royals.

Both Taylor Rogers and Sergio Romo had made four appearances in the last week, so May was called on for this save. He did not disappoint, whiffing Ryan O'Hearn, Whit Merrifield and Adalberto Mondesi in order. May has allowed three runs over 9.2 innings in September, right in line with his season ERA of 3.08. He's recorded a 76:25 K:BB and 15 holds in 61.1 innings this year.