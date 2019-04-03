May (1-0) recorded the win in Wednesday's 7-6 victory over the Royals, allowing one hit in 1.2 innings of relief.

Entering the game to begin the eighth inning and the score tied 6-6, the right-hander pitched effectively but gave way to Blake Parker for a one-out save after the Twins took the lead in the top of the ninth. May seems to be manager Rocco Baldelli's top choice for a multi-inning high-leverage role, which could limit his save chances while getting him a few more wins over the course of the season.