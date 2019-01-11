May signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

May put together a great season after missing 2017 due to Tommy John surgery, with a 3.20 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 36:5 K:BB over 25.1 innings once healthy in July. The 29-year-old seems likely to battle the newly signed Blake Parker for Minnestoa's closer's role in 2019.