May was removed from Sunday's win against Cleveland as a precautionary measure due to mild cramps in his back, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

May threw 17 pitches Sunday, but he was removed in the top of the sixth inning due to his injury. However, it's unlikely that he'll miss significant time as his removal was labeled as precautionary. The right-hander carries a 5.00 ERA and 28:4 K:BB over 18 innings this season.