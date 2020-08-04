May recorded the save Tuesday against the Pirates by retiring the only two batters he faced. He did not have a strikeout.

The right-hander entered with one out, runners on first and second and the Twins winning 7-3, but he needed only five pitches to record the final two outs of the game. Closer Taylor Rogers has been lights out to begin the season, so May was likely called upon due to the unconventional save situation. The right-hander is off to a strong start in 2020 with one run given up through 4.2 innings and a 8:2 K:BB, two holds and 1-0 record.