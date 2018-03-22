May (elbow) will toss a 50-pitch bullpen Friday and said that he's only a couple weeks away from throwing live batting practice, Mike Berardino of The Pioneer Press reports.

May continues to ramp up his activity following Tommy John surgery last March. The right-hander added changeups to his progression a few weeks ago, and stated that he will throw a pair of 55-pitch bullpens next week after Friday's session. Looking ahead, May is still targeting a return in late May or early June.