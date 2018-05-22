Twins' Trevor May: Set for another rehab start
May (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
May is expected to throw around five innings or 75 pitches in his second rehab start, and if all goes well he'll ramp things up in his next rehab outing, which is scheduled for Sunday. It's unclear how many additional rehab starts May will need beyond Sunday, if any, but the right-hander appears to be getting closer to returning from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2017. It's also unclear what role May will assume once he's back with the Twins.
More News
-
Twins' Trevor May: Makes first Triple-A rehab start•
-
Twins' Trevor May: Shifts rehab to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Trevor May: Shines in first rehab start•
-
Twins' Trevor May: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday•
-
Twins' Trevor May: Partakes in extended spring game•
-
Twins' Trevor May: Game action slated for later in week•
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart