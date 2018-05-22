May (elbow) will make another rehab start for Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

May is expected to throw around five innings or 75 pitches in his second rehab start, and if all goes well he'll ramp things up in his next rehab outing, which is scheduled for Sunday. It's unclear how many additional rehab starts May will need beyond Sunday, if any, but the right-hander appears to be getting closer to returning from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in March of 2017. It's also unclear what role May will assume once he's back with the Twins.