May will serve as the opener for Tuesday's "bullpen day" against the Astros, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

May has posted a shiny 1.88 ERA and 22:3 K:BB across 14.1 innings of relief with the Twins this season. He's set to make his first start of the season Tuesday, though he'll likely only work one or two innings before giving way to a long reliever.