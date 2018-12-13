May will be used as a reliever in 2019 and will not move to the rotation, Twins Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

May returned after missing a season due to Tommy John surgery and showed increased velocity on his fastball (94.1 mph average) and an improved strikeout rate (12.8 K/9) once back in the majors in August. He converted all three save chances when used in the closer role the final week. He could be in the closer mix this spring if the Twins don't sign an established closer in free agency.