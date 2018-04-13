Twins' Trevor May: Set to throw batting practice
May (elbow) will throw live batting practice Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
May continues to ramp up his activity following Tommy John surgery last March. He could begin a minor-league rehab stint in the near future, with a goal of returning to the Twins in late May or early June.
More News
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...