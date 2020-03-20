May set a new personal high by hitting 99.8 mph with his fastball during Grapefruit League play, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

While that was on just one pitch, Park notes that May's average fastball velocity was also up over the 96 mph he averaged in 2019. Seemingly all the Twins relievers were throwing harder this spring. Taylor Rogers will be the closer, but May is also capable of getting high-leverage outs.