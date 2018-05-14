Twins' Trevor May: Shifts rehab to Triple-A
May (elbow) will move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Rochester and start Thursday against Syracuse.
May made his first rehab appearance at High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, logging three scoreless innings and striking out five as part of a 58-pitch outing. He'll likely step up his pitch count a bit Thursday as he aims to build up to a starter's workload. Since May opened the season on the 60-day disabled list, he won't be eligible to return until late May, at which point it's unlikely that he'll merit consideration for an immediate spot in the big-league rotation.
