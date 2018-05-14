May (elbow) covered three scoreless innings in his first rehab start for High-A Fort Myers on Saturday. He scattered three walks and a hit and struck out five.

Taking the hill for the first time in affiliated ball since 2016 after requiring Tommy John surgery last spring, May turned in a quality performance in the 58-pitch outing. He'll likely require at least two or three more starts in the minors to build up to a starter's workload before the Twins activate May from the 60-day disabled list. May appears unlikely to have a spot in the big-league rotation waiting for him once he's ready to go, so it's possible the Twins use him out of the bullpen or assign him to Triple-A Rochester.