Twins' Trevor May: Thriving in August
May has struck out 11 batters and has given up one run on three hits and three walks across 10.1 innings in his nine appearances this month.
The 29-year-old strong work in relief lately has seemingly allowed him to ascend in the Twins' bullpen pecking order, as he's captured holds in two of his last five outings. Touted by many observers in the spring as a prime candidate to claim the Twins' wide-open closer role, May never ultimately seized the gig, but he's at least beginning to showcase the skills that made him a sought-after commodity in fantasy drafts.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...