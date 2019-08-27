May has struck out 11 batters and has given up one run on three hits and three walks across 10.1 innings in his nine appearances this month.

The 29-year-old strong work in relief lately has seemingly allowed him to ascend in the Twins' bullpen pecking order, as he's captured holds in two of his last five outings. Touted by many observers in the spring as a prime candidate to claim the Twins' wide-open closer role, May never ultimately seized the gig, but he's at least beginning to showcase the skills that made him a sought-after commodity in fantasy drafts.