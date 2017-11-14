May (elbow) threw 75 throws from 105 feet on Monday, according to his personal Twitter account.

He was working on throwing from 60 feet back in August, so it sounds like he is continuing to progress in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, which he had in March. It is unclear when he will be ready for game action, but he could open the year on the DL.

