Twins' Trevor May: Twins coy on closer plans
May remains in Minnesota's closer mix, but manager Rocco Baldeli has not indicated who may be his closer or if he'll use a bullpen by committee, MLB.com reports. "You might not ever get to the point where you're giving firm answers on those sort of things," Baldelli said.
May is having a strong spring with one run allowed in five innings with six strikeouts and two walks. He returned after missing a season due to Tommy John surgery and showed increased velocity on his fastball (94.1 mph average) and an improved strikeout rate (12.8 K/9). He converted all three save chances when used in the closer role the final week of the season. He looks like the leading candidate for saves, but it sounds increasingly like the Twins will use a committee approach at closer based on matchups. May would be in the mix with Blake Parker and possibly Trevor Hildenberger, Addison Reed, Taylor Rogers and Fernando Romero.
