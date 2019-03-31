May threw a scoreless third of an inning while giving up one hit in the seventh inning of Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli hasn't committed to any plan at closer. Taylor Rogers got a four-out save in the first game and is likely the leading candidate to close games, but save opportunities may be based on matchups. May's usage in the seventh inning shows he'll be used in everywhere in the late innings, which could still include a significant number of save chances.