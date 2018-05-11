Twins' Trevor May: Will begin rehab assignment Saturday
May (elbow) will embark on a rehab assignment beginning with High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
May has appeared in a couple extended spring training games over the past couple weeks as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander hasn't experienced any setbacks at this point in his recovery, and a more definitive timetable should come into focus following Saturday's minor-league outing. He will be eligible to return from the 60-day DL on May 28.
