May (elbow) will embark on a rehab assignment beginning with High-A Fort Myers on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

May has appeared in a couple extended spring training games over the past couple weeks as he continues to work back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander hasn't experienced any setbacks at this point in his recovery, and a more definitive timetable should come into focus following Saturday's minor-league outing. He will be eligible to return from the 60-day DL on May 28.